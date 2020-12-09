What we know about the deputy principal accused of trying to pay for sex acts with a 14yo girl.

After finishing work as the deputy principal at Kellyville High School in Sydney on Monday afternoon, Damien Scott Wanstall drove a few suburbs over to Westmead and waited.

The 47-year-old arrived at the pre-decided time of 4.30pm. He'd expected to be joined by a 14-year-old girl he'd been chatting to online and who he'd allegedly arranged to pay for sex with.

But instead of meeting the young girl, he was met by detectives.

Wanstall hadn't been chatting to a teenage girl. In fact, he had been speaking to undercover officers from the NSW Police Strike Force Trawler, a 14-person strike force dedicated to catching would-be offenders online. The strike force's work leads to similar arrests at least a few times a week.

It worked. The strike force allege Wanstall engaged in sexually explicit conversations about acts he wished to perform on the young girl and then allegedly made arrangements to meet and pay for those services.

Detectives were first alerted to the deputy principal after he placed an advertisement on the website Locanto, an online free classifieds that allows you to sell and buy everything from furniture, cars, apartments and jewellery. The website's newest offering is a free online dating service that allows you to "match, chat and have fun".

According to the Daily Telegraph, alleged facts state the message read: "Any legal Indian or Filo teens want fun. 40yo aussie daddy sexy play this weekend. Will reward. Can host discreetly Rouse Hill."

As he was being arrested and charged at Granville police station, his home in Rouse Hill was also raided and police seized items including a laptop and an electronic storage device.