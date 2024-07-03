Victoria is the breakout star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. After filming, she quit the team.

There's a lot to digest after watching the new Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but most viewers' immediate takeaway has been: Victoria Kalina deserves the goddamn world.

In the series, Victoria is introduced as a fourth-year cheerleading veteran who happens to be one of a handful of legacy cheerleaders. Her mother Tina was also a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader (DCC) for four years in the '80s.

But what sets Victoria apart in the seven-part series is how candid she is about her more vulnerable sides. Victoria speaks candidly about her history of mental health struggles and disordered eating, along with detailing how her issues of perfectionism have weighed on her throughout her time at DCC, which was a lifetime dream of hers growing up.

Watch the trailer for the Netflix series.



Video via Netflix.

So what do we actually know about Victoria? We're diving deep into America's Sweethearts most fascinating subject.

Victoria's introduction on Making The Team.

Victoria was first introduced to viewers on the reality TV show, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, a series that aired on US network CMT for 16 seasons from 2006 until it was axed in 2022.