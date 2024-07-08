Kelcey became a fan favourite on Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. Here's why she quit the team.

Netflix's docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has become the gift that keeps on giving.

The seven episodes are addictive viewing, and we can't stop obsessing over all the amazing women introduced throughout the series.

One cheerleader who has quickly become a fan favourite is DCC veteran Kelcey Wetterberg. The series documented Kelcey's final year before she left the team, after a mammoth five years in the iconic squad.

The show follows the lives of the DCC members, both on and off the field, as they prepare for the 2023 football season. Kelcey was a group leader during the 2023 season and when she wasn't cheering, she worked full-time as a paediatric nurse.

Between sizzling up the field and saving lives, the woman can DO IT ALL.

Kelcey's early life.

Hailing from Omaha in Nebraska, Kelcey began her dance journey at the age of three. She went on to compete with the Nebraska Dance Company and Millard West Dance Team, eventually becoming a gold medallist with the United States National Jazz Team in 2017.