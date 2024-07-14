Dating rules and who's in charge: What you need to know about being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

It's no secret that America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has taken the world by storm. Since the docuseries hit Netflix in June, it's been sitting pretty in the streaming giant's Top 10 list, and for good reason.

The docuseries lifts the curtain on the realities of being an NFL cheerleader. As viewers, we get to see just how much effort these women put into realising their dreams of becoming a DCC team member, from the strict rules they have to follow, to the physical demands of being a professional cheerleader, and the shocking salary they take home after all that hard work.

If you can't get enough Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders details, read on for everything you need to know about what it means to be in the team.

Video via Netflix

How many Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are there?

DCC team candidates at bootcamp. Image: Netflix.