Fan-favourite Charly was cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Here's what happened next.

Charly Barby makes the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader team for 2024.

"WE MADE THE TEAM!" the DCC captioned an Instagram carousel posted on Tuesday, featuring all the new and returning recruits for the 2024-25 season.

Charly celebrated the news in the caption of the DCC's Instagram post, calling it the "best day of her life."

"My literal dream come true!!!! I would not change a thing and honoured does not even describe how I feel! This organisation means the absolute world to me and to be able to call it home now means more than I’ll ever be able to say," she wrote. "What a legacy to be a part of. I am SO. EXCITED."

Fans were excited, too, with avid America's Sweethearts watchers flooding the comments.

"Charly and Reece are reunited!" one of the top comments exclaimed.

"So so proud of our new rookies!!" wrote DCC cheerleader Sophia Laufer.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders of the 2024-25 season have been revealed. Image: Instagram/@dccheerleaders.