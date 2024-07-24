Fan-favourite Charly was cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Here's what happened next.

Charly Barby was a fan-favourite in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The perky red head was a hopeful rookie, auditioning alongside fellow fave Reece Weaver.
The pair became fast friends, encouraging and supporting each other during the competitive audition rounds. But, unfortunately, Charly didn't make the cut and was sent home to work on perfecting her cheerleading skills.
"I'll be back with you next year," Charly promised Reece, who made the selective team of 36 cheerleaders.
Now, there's an exciting update that DCC fans are loving: Charly has been selected for the squad this year! The news was confirmed by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on July 23.