Jinelle Esther was at the peak of Australian cheerleading. Then she joined the Dallas Cowboys.

When you think of the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a squad that embodies the All-American girl, you might not expect them to hail from the land down under.

But Jinelle Esther defied the odds, leaving her home in Australia to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a DCC. With her talent, dedication, and vibrant personality, Jinelle quickly became a standout on the squad and a fan favorite.

Her unique journey from Melbourne to the sidelines of AT&T Stadium is one of passion, perseverance, and breaking barriers. Here's everything you need to know about the Aussie Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Who is Jinelle Esther and what is her dance background?