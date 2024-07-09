Ariana was told she was 'too short' for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Then she got a call.

If you tuned into America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, it's likely you have strong opinions about Ariana McClure.

She was the hopeful rookie, auditioning for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with a pep in her step and some truly enviable volume in her hair. But Ari was booted from the audition process in the final rounds, because she 'wasn't tall enough' to meet standards set by Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Charlotte Jones.

But, you might be thinking, why did she even audition if there were height restrictions? What are the DCC height restrictions? Why did they wait until the final rounds to cut her from the team? Great questions! This is what's been playing on the minds of fans since the series premiered. Never has height-related discourse been so intriguing.

Fortunately, there's a new update to Ari's cheerleading story that will leave fans overjoyed.

What happened to Ariana McClure after America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

Though she didn't make the cut for the DCC (more on that in a moment) Ari has found cheerleading bliss with another NFL team.

On June 6, Ariana announced she'd been selected for the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders 2024 training camp. Just a few weeks later, the overjoyed cheerleader shared an exciting update that had fans shaking their pom-poms.

"If I've learned anything, it’s that everything happens for a reason and I couldn't be more excited to announce I'm officially an NFL CHEERLEADER," Ari wrote on Instagram.