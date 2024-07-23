The DCC just announced their 2024 team. Two fan-favourites from the Netflix show made the cut.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have taken the entire world by storm recently, thanks in great part to the smash-hit Netflix docuseries, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The show followed a number of rookies as they went through the gruelling audition process, hoping to call themselves members of the DCC squad in 2023.

Of course, with only 36 positions on the team — many of which were filled by the returning veteran cheerleaders — the competition was fierce. Many fan favourites were cut during the training camp, and we're not going to lie, it was emotional.

But even in the face of that rejection, our rookies remained hopeful, and many promised to re-audition for the 2024 season.

Video via Netflix.

Cut to today, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have announced their official DCC team for 2024. Check out the full team:

The 2024 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team. Image: Instagram/dccheerleaders.