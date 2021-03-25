'Don't replace the lost toy': Daisy Turnbull has 7 tips to make kids more resilient.

The last 18 months have taught us a lot about the importance of resilience.

For parents trying to raise resilient kids during this tumultuous time in history, it is especially difficult.

We sometimes think that by clearing all the messy, hard, and challenging stuff out of their way, we can make it happen. But by protecting our kids from all the bad, we're actually doing more harm than good.

Daisy Turnbull is a teacher and director of wellbeing at St Catherine’s School in Sydney, and she’s also a mum-of-two and author of 50 Risks to Take With Your Kids.

Daisy chatted to Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast about the surprising link between taking risks and building resilience.

Here are some of the most unexpected ‘risky’ things Daisy says that we can do to help our kids grow into resilient adults.

Let them ‘level-up’ in their own time.

As a busy parent it can be easier to keep doing everything for your kid so you can actually leave the house in the morning.

For example, Daisy says that it can be frustrating to watch your child struggle to put their shoes on, when it would be quicker and easier to do it yourself.

But she says it’s important to let them ‘level up’ in their own time.

As parents, we need to give our kids the opportunity to practise their new skills so that they feel challenged, and eventually, so they can become independent.