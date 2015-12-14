The ultimate working-woman's handbag that has the world gushing.

I have never seen two grown humans so excited about something that wasn’t an open bar tab.

But last night two of my housemates could not stop talking about their new bags. (My other housemate, a man, just looked confused the entire time.)

It was like show and tell in our kitchen as they got the bags from their rooms and proceeded to wax lyrical about the water bottle compartment.

Let me explain.

My housemates both travel a lot for work. They lug books and laptops and tablets and make up and all that stuff around with them from State to State on a very regular basis.

So when one of them came across a beauty blogger with an obsession with a handbag that she claimed would take you “from 7am to 10pm”, she decided to order one for herself.

My @DagneDover came in today and guess who absolutely loves it? Me???? pic.twitter.com/ZkQM4uLBOm — mack (@kenzie123bee) October 7, 2015

And then she sent the link to my other housemate, who also immediately bought one.

Now, both bags have arrived and they are in love.

I am pretty sure if either of them had to choose between this bag and a potential love interest, they would choose this bag.

The bag is called the Dagne Dover tote, and it comes in a 15-inch or 13-inch size. Both models were on display on our kitchen table last night.

When I asked why they loved the bag so much Housemate Number One said “Oh my god, SJ, it’s amazing. It fits everything you could ever want to carry. It fits my laptop. Finally a bag that fits my laptop AND all the other stuff I need.”

Housemate Number Two chimed in: “I love that there is a designated space for your water bottle, and look here – you can clip your keys to this strap”. (Then she waved the key chain at me.) “Boom. Everything is in there.”

I wasn’t sure if I was living in an infomercial, but I’ve got to admit they were getting to me.

I already own way more bags than I can use, but when I stopped to think about it, that’s because no bag has ever fully lived up to what I had hoped.

It never quite fits everything how I want, or has enough compartments, and so I move on to the next model I think might work better.

This one actually looked like it could hold everything.

THEY HAD SUCKED ME IN.

Intrigued by their evangelical fervour I began researching the bag online.