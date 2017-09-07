1. Flu outbreak claims life of young dad, who died on his first Father’s Day.

It was Ben Ihlow's first Father's Day as a dad when he died. A week before, the 30-year-old from Bacchus Marsh in west Melbourne was fit and healthy and in the prime of his life.

He likely thought nothing of it when he caught the flu on Monday, August 28. By Friday, however, things were different. His condition had deteriorated drastically and he was admitted to hospital.

"Everyone's in shock because it was so sudden. He got sick on the Monday and just had bit of a bug," his uncle Neil Adams told Seven News.

Ihlow leaves behind his wife, Samantha, as well as their little boy Andrew. A crowdfunding page has been set up to help support the grieving family, with more than $11,000 raised so far.

"He was a warm and generous man with a loving wife and young son who is yet to turn one," the YouCaring page reads.

The new father is the latest victim in Australia's dealy flu epidemic. According Seven News there have been more than 105,000 cases of the flu reported across the nation this year, making it the biggest outbreak in 15 years.

On Tuesday, the Immunisation Coalition confirmed there has been a 156 per cent increase in diagnosed cases of influenza in August this year, compared to the same time last year, News Corp reports.

And, according to the Department of Health, at least 73 people have died from the flu in Australia in 2017.

GPs are urging Australians to receive vaccination against the deadly flu, saying it's not too late to be immunised.

For more information on how to protect yourself from the flu, click here.

2. Childcare workers to walk off the job today demanding better pay.