When Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč clinched gold in mixed doubles tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics, their celebratory hug sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

Why? In a plot twist worthy of a Netflix series, these former lovebirds had reportedly called it quits four years ago to focus on their sporting careers.

The Czech duo's victory over China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen on Friday night was impressive enough, but it's their off-court story that's captured our hearts faster than a 200km/h ace.

When asked about their relationship status post-match, Siniaková, 28, cheekily responded, "That's our personal life, so you don't need to know that. We like when you are confused." Macháč, 23, added fuel to the fire, calling it "top secret".

But wait, there's more. Siniaková then said, "We are such professionals that we broke up precisely so that we could fully concentrate on this medal, we succeeded, and we will see what happens after that."

Now that's what we call dedication to the game! Or is it the most elaborate "we were on a break" excuse since Ross and Rachel? Either way, colour us intrigued.



Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč. Image: Instagram