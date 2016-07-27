Nicky Hilton is pushing baby Lily Grace around in the fanciest pram ever.

Walk past the Baby Jogger. Stop looking at the Bugaboo. I know it’s fancy. Put the McLaren down. Nicky Hilton has the pram of my your dreams.

Nicky Hilton’s lucky bubs, three week old Lily Grace, is being pushed around in a Cybex Priam.

Not just any Cybex Priam though. A Cybex Priam with additions designed by Moschino designer, Jeremy Scott.

Morning stroll ☕️ A photo posted by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jul 26, 2016 at 6:24am PDT

Okay. First things first. The Cybex Priam is a new line in Australia, released late last year. They’re fancy AF and cost more than an arm and a leg.

Truth be told they have a heap of features that probably make them worth the several thousand you’ll have to drop on it if you want one. I won’t bore you with the details, but if you’re into these things, you can get them here.

The Priam is very popular with the It crowd; Cate Blanchett has got one, Lara Worthington, Liv Tyler and Kiera Knightley to name a few.