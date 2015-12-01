"Cut back my kids sugar intake for a week? Challenge accepted."

It was shortly after a few days of heavy sugar intake (due to Halloween and the school Fun Fair) that I announced to the children my plan to cut their sugar intake for a week.

Philip, 11, said, “Mum, what the hell” (and spent the next 15 minutes in his room for using the word “hell” which I have specifically asked him to stop doing), Caterina, six, hit her head with the palm of her hand and said, “Oh man” and Giovanni, seven said, “Wait, what?”

I’ll admit it. I didn’t think for one second that this was going to be easy.

Thankfully, I’ve become pretty good at staying a few steps ahead of my savvy children without them noticing I’ve been phasing out sugary foods from our home. It has been timed to coincide with the end of the Halloween and the Fun Fair loot.

The night before I announced we’d be limiting our sugar intake, I stocked up on healthier snacks like popcorn, tuna, cheese sticks, pretzels, fruit, vegetables sticks, as well as some of the new Daily Balance containing 50% less sugar than regular Daily Juice Orange.

I’d been asked to try Daily Balance, from makers of Daily Juice, and thought now was as good a time as any. The kids like orange and apple juice but we’ve had to limit their intake recently by having only the best quality drinks we can find and sticking to one serve per day. My children are more than capable of guzzling a couple of litres a day, particularly when it’s really hot. But at the end of the day the less sugar, the better.

Daily Balance is a good option as combines the goodness from juice with water to keep them hydrated. It also contains the natural sweetener, Stevia, so it still has a great sweet taste that I knew my kids would be happy with.

The week started off quite well with Philip and Caterina polishing off toasted bacon sandwiches for the first two days and Giovanni having his usual toasted cheese sandwich. Then news of the World Health Organisation’s warning about processed meats, such as bacon, contributing to cancer broke, so Philip and Caterina switched to eating dinner leftovers for breakfast instead.