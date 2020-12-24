rogue

Just 12 of the cutest, most obscure baby animals on the planet. Because it's the content you deserve in 2020.

There's no denying 2020 has been a binfire of a year. 

Never fear, you will not find any news recaps here - because this is officially a coronavirus free zone.

Instead, we invite you to relax, grab a hot beverage and get comfy. 

Side note: Doggo myths busted. Post continues after video.


Video via Mamamia.

It's time to fill your brain cells with pictures of tiny animals. Sigh. Is that not the sentence you have been longing, nay dreaming, of hearing this decade?

We're not going typical cute factor here either. No, no, no. We've really stretched our journalism skills with this one, and have instead decided to dip into the strangest, most obscure animal families of the world for your viewing pleasure. 

Because everyone's seen a baby elephant and a puppy. But have you seen a baby echidna? 

We didn't think so. 

An echidna puggle. 

We're sorry, what. Sir, you are divine. 

Image: AAP/Taronga Zoo 
Baby 'Dumbo' octopus.

MEEP.

HELLO TINY OCTOPUS. 

A Bison calf.

This is Mukha, and he lives in Russia. 

Sweetie, your eyessssss.

Image: Valery Matytsin/TASS/Getty. 

A skunk kit. 

No we didn't sneeze, that is what a baby skunk is called.

Image: Getty. 

A sloth baby.

Turns out, baby sloths make an astonishingly adorable squeaking sound. DYING.

Image: Barcroft Media/Getty. 

Rhino calf.

HOLY. HECK.

Image: Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance/Getty 

Pygmy hippo calf.

We want to hug him. Forever.  

Image: Toronto Star/Toronto Star/Getty. 

Bongo calf.

For the yet to be initiated, the Bongo is part of the antelope species. They are critically endangered in the wild.

We are not okay.

Image: Christopher Lee/Getty. 

Baby Fennec Fox.

DARLING. 

Image: Junko Kimura/Getty. 

Flamingo chick.

One word: KNEES.  

Image: Uli Deck/picture alliance/Getty. 

Silver Leaf monkey baby.

Okay so Silver Leaf babies are born orange so that their mums don't lose them. They only get their grey coats aged one.

YOU ARE A GOLDEN MIRACLE.

Image: Getty. 

Raccoon dog pup.

Despite having near identical faces, raccoon dogs are NOT raccoons. They are more closely related to foxes. 

HER LIL FACE.

Image: Getty. 

Do you feel calmer? 

We feel calmer. Bring on 2021.

Feature image: Getty.
