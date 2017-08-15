Bethany began her first business when she was 9. Now 20, she's developed a skincare line.

Ready to take the business one step further, she appeared on Shark Tank to try to raise $40,000 for a new venture - a customisable skincare shop.

"In my business, I love that I can make products from scratch to match my skin type and match my needs and I want everyone to have the freedom to do this as well," Bethany told the Sharks.

"Introducing the Custom Skincare Shop - products made by experts on the spot, step-by-step with all the ingredients that you choose."

Bethany offered the Sharks a 30 per cent stake in her business for $40,000 - enough to build and launch the new online store.

Listen: The Shark dishes out the best career advice. (Post continues after audio.)



While each shark was impressed the young entrepreneur - who is one of 11 children born to a pastor and homeschooled - Andrew, Glen, Steve and Naomi pulled out due to her "unproven business model".

And then there was Janine Allis.

"I'm still thinking," Janine told her fellow sharks.

"You could not have picked a harder industry to get into if you tried, but you're passionate about it."

Unfortunately for Bethany, Janine didn't want to invest, but she did offer to be her "unofficial mentor" - something the small business-owner was happy with.

"That's fantastic," she said.

Not to be deterred by walking away from Shark Tank without a deal, the former Young Australian of the Year nominee has launched a Kickstarter campaign to attract the funding for her new website.

We're sure this isn't the last we've heard of Bethany Grace.