A ludicrous decision.

Two uniforms, two sets of shoes, two sets of books, two different lots of rules and teachers and timetables. And two different sets of friends.

Is this any way to spend your first year of high school?

A bitter custody dispute between two waring parents in Melbourne has resulted in a 12-year-old girl starting two different high schools next year all because her parents refused to relent on their choices.

The Age reports that the girl, Josie has been made to switch between the schools after the Education Department ruled that her parents were entitled to two enrolments

Her mother, Amelia, told The Age that she initially signed the form of the school her daughter wanted to attend – a school near her mother’s house, but her father reportedly refused to sign the papers as he wanted her to enrol at a state school near his home instead.

On what planet could it be considered good for a child to have to attend two schools while parents feud? https://t.co/wKoeDsOBMD via @theage — Melissa Singer (@melsingerhack) December 9, 2015

Under the Victorian Government Education Department policy, both separated parents must sign the enrolment form at the designated neighbourhood government school, unless a court order indicates an alternative, or “conditional enrolment” can be provided if only one parent has signed the form.

Josie’s father then enrolled her at a school near his house – meaning the 12-year old will spend one day every two weeks at a co-ed school near her father’s house and will switch over to a girls’ school of her choice closest to her mother’s home for the remainder of her time.

Amelia, whose last name was withheld, told The Age that the department needed to put a child’s best interests first.

“I think it is incredibly ludicrous and against the rights of the child.”

Josie claims she wants to attend the girl’s school and has written letters and visiting her local state MP to try and have the situation resolved.