The emotional wedding photo that's brought thousands of people to tears.

We’ve all seen a million stunning wedding photos of smiling brides and beaming grooms set against the sunset. However, occasionally a wedding photographer so perfectly captures the raw emotions of love and commitment, and it’s breathtaking.

Australian wedding photographer James Day recently captured a moment like this when he was photographing Adrian and Roslyn’s wedding in Bowral, NSW.

On Instagram, Day explained that he was trying to set up one of those “grand sunset scenes…you know the ones…the little people in a big scene” when he felt like it just wasn’t enough.

So he walked over to Adrian and Roslyn and said: “guys, stop posing. Just enjoy your first sunset together as husband and wife”.

“They then held each other in the most beautiful way…It was so much more beautiful than anything I could ever set up,” he explained.

Day then asked Adrian a simple question.

“I have a question for you, but I want you to tell the answer to Roslyn and not me,” he said. “Out of the billions of people on the planet, you’ve chosen to spend the rest of your life with Roslyn. Can you tell her why?”