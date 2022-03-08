I have a confession: I can’t stop crying after going on dates.

Some of the crying takes place straight after, some a few days after, and my favourite kind bubbles up three to four months after. Regardless of the timeline, the point is, it happens. Every. Single. Time.

I know what you’re going to say, I should take a break from dating, this isn’t normal, I should see a therapist about this.

Well jokes on you, because I agree.

The thing with my post-date crying rituals, is that I’m not always sad. Sometimes, the crying is an act of release. I’ve grown accustomed to it and I’ve actually grown to rely on it to keep my other emotions intact.

Yes, most of the crying happens after some form of brutal rejection or ghosting but I also cry after dates that have gone pretty well.

Don’t make fun of me, please, but it feels like a form of meditation where I can sink into my feelings and then never think about it again.

Having post-date cries is also a great way to deal with everything all at once instead of letting these emotions mull over a long period of time.

I would classify myself as a serial dater where I average around two first dates a month. Therefore, I’ve been exposed to many crying opportunities. Due to my experience in the field of tears, I have been able to classify and organise the different types of post-date crying into five distinct categories.