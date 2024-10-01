'I queued for 45 minutes to try this viral $17 cookie. It was all a scam.'

Guys, have we been duped?

Over the weekend, an exciting pop up store appeared in North Bondi, Sydney, selling a viral cookie from the US bakery Crumbl.

Founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in 2017, the bakery is the fastest growing dessert chain in the history of America, per Datassential research. The brand has likely been all over your social media pages due to its viral success.

With over 900 stores across the US, and expansion into Canada, it seemed that little old Australia was next! Or, so we thought.

On Sunday, eager Sydney siders waited in line for up to 45 minutes to get their hands on the cult treat. And despite being priced at a whopping $17.50 each, the cookies sold out.

Video: TikTok/@crumblsydney

Influencer Elle (@elle_easternsuburbsmum) spent $150 on the day.

Trying the treats with her friends, their reactions were mixed — describing the 'pink sugar' flavour as "really good," while the 'regular cookie' was "underwhelming".

Then, comments came flooding in to clarify that pop up was, well, unofficial.