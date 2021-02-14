Let's talk about what 'cruelty-free' skincare actually means.

Want to make the switch to natural skincare? Go you! Confused as hell? SAME.

With words like 'vegan' and ‘cruelty-free’ popping up everywhere you look, along with a bunch of certifications and frilly descriptions, it can be confusing to know what this kind of jargon really means.

And while you'd think every product with the word 'natural' slapped on the front is actually made from nothing but natural ingredients, unfortunately it's a little more complicated than that.

So, what's the real difference between 'vegan' and 'cruelty-free' beauty products? Or are they exactly the same thing and someone's just trying to pull a fast one on us? (And succeeding).

To cut through all the noise ('cause there's A LOT) and help you select the right products for you, we've broken down what these terms really mean and what you should be looking for when shopping for conscious beauty products.

What exactly is cruelty-free skincare?

Cruelty-free basically means that the ingredients and the product you have in your cute little hands has not been tested on animals. Mmmkay?

Keep in mind, though - this term refers to the testing process, not the actual ingredients. Meaning? It's possible for a cruelty-free product to contain animal-derived ingredients (think honey, beeswax, lanolin or gelatin). Eek! Anyone else, like, not know this?

So, what if you want something that is cruelty-free AND doesn't contain animal-based ingredients?

Well, the best option is to look for products that are both cruelty-free and vegan.

What's the difference between cruelty-free skincare and vegan?

If your skincare product has the word 'vegan' on it, this means that the product does not contain any animal products or animal-derived ingredients (what we were just talking about above... in case you were being an absolute mad dog and skimming).

Obviously the word vegan just relates to the ingredients, rather than the actual production process (that's where cruelty-free comes in). So, that means you can find vegan products that have been tested on animals in the production process.

Weird, right?

Again, if you want to cover all bases (hey, legend), the best option here is to look for something that is both cruelty-free and vegan. And while it can sometimes be a little harder to find - it's not impossible. It really isn't!