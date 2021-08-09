Is Jeanette guilty? That Cruel Summer twist ending, explained.

Content warning: This article contains major spoilers for Cruel Summer season one. If you haven't watched the entire season, go watch it and meet us back here!

If, like me, you inhaled the first season of Cruel Summer over the weekend, you might have a few questions about that twist ending and what it means for season two.

The series follows 'cool girl' Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and nerd Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) over the summers of 1993, 1994, and 1995. In 1993, Jeanette is admiring Kate's life from afar. By 1994, Kate has disappeared and Jeanette has stepped into her life. And by the summer of 1995, Kate is back, and she has accused Jeanette of being complicit in her disappearance.

Watch the trailer for Cruel Summer. Post continues below.



Video via





Cruel Summer has all the elements of a bloody good teen thriller including a cast of characters who are both really likeable and a little bit duplicitous, a small town setting, plenty of true crime references, and a mystery that keeps you intrigued right up until the final credits.

But, gosh, it left us with a lot of questions.

Below I break down what that twist ending meant and what it means for season two:

So what happens in Cruel Summer?

In the first episode of Cruel Summer we meet 1993 Kate Wallis, the most popular girl at her high school in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas.

We also meet Jeanette Turner, a loveable nerd who spends her summer ticking off a list of dares with her best friends, Mallory Higgins (Harley Quinn Smith) and Vince Fuller (Allius Barnes), while admiring Kate's life from afar.

For one of the dares, the three best friends steal the key to the new vice principal Martin Harris's house from Jeanette's dad's real estate office and sneak into the house to play hide and seek. They're nerds, remember.