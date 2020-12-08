That spit kiss and vomiting on set: 9 things you didn't know about Cruel Intentions.

Cruel Intentions is one of those iconic 90s films that we'll never forget.
The movie, which followed two step-siblings of an elite Manhattan school with a devious plan, tackled a number of taboo topics, making it the kind of film that millennials were forced to watch in secret. (It was rated MA, remember?)
Released in 1999, the film also boosted the careers of several actors, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.
Watch the trailer for Cruel Intentions below. Post continues after video.
Now, 21 years on from the film's release, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have recreated their iconic kissing scene.
Well, sort of.
After taking home the Legendary Lip Lock award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time over the weekend, the former co-stars shared a kiss... through glass.
Dating (what's that? lol) in 2020:— MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020
💋 @SarahMGellar @SelmaBlair #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Hv1vCEHpun