That spit kiss and vomiting on set: 9 things you didn't know about Cruel Intentions.

Reflecting on the iconic movie moment, Blair said: "I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people so long is not just for the initial shock value but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realise certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are."

As we reminisce all things Cruel Intentions, here are nine things you didn't know about the iconic movie.

Katie Holmes was originally up for the role of Annette.

While searching for the perfect fit for the sweet and innocent Annette, producers were drawn to Katie Holmes, who was appearing as Joey on Dawson's Creek at the time.

But while the studio were keen to cast Holmes for the role, director Roger Kumble wanted Hocus Pocus' Vinessa Shaw instead.

After both sides came to a stalemate, Kumble was drawn to the idea of using Ryan Phillippe's girlfriend, Reese Witherspoon.

While Witherspoon initially turned down the role, she eventually changed her mind.

"So, basically, we took Reese out to dinner to get her drunk, and we ended up getting drunk. And I literally got down on my knees and begged her: 'Please, it'll be 15 days, you'll be great,'" Kumble told Cosmopolitan.

"And Reese was like, 'I'll do it. But we need to work on the character.' I'm like, 'Anything, anything, anything.' She wanted to strengthen the character, and she was right. And she and I got together, and we gave Annette more bite so she wasn't a doormat. And I'm very grateful to her for that."

Reese Witherspoon in Cruel Intentions. Image: Getty.