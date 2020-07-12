A Melbourne link and a work party: Everything we know about the growing NSW COVID-19 cluster.

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster at a southwest Sydney pub has grown to 34.

NSW recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 10 linked to the pub outbreak and the additional three returned travellers in managed isolation.

The source of the Crossroads Hotel in Casula cluster has finally been found, being traced back to a work party held at the pub where people were infected by a colleague visiting from Melbourne.

"We have actually learned that the most likely link, supported by epidemiology, is that a man from Melbourne came into a workplace in Sydney and there was some transmission within that workplace and then they all went to a party the night of the 3rd of July at the Crossroads Hotel," NSW COVID-19 operations manager Jennie Musto said on Wednesday.

"So this is where it all began," she said, with roughly six colleagues sharing a meal.

Earlier in the week, New South Wales was described as being at a "crossroad", with Premier Gladys Berejiklian telling media on Sunday the actions of NSW residents would be critical in determining whether it can snub out community transmission.

"Otherwise, we will go down the path of Victoria," she said, warning residents not to be surprised "if the government takes decisions to reduce the risk in the next month in particular".

Venues closing and self-isolation warnings.

On Monday, it was announced that a group of 13 Australian Defence Force personnel were in self-isolation at the Royal Australian Air Force base at Wagga Wagga, in the NSW Riverina region.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told 2GB on Monday a small group of ADF members from the base had visited the Crossroads Hotel between July 3 and 10 and were in isolation as a precaution.

She said none were unwell or showing symptoms.

The group had been on their way to monitor the NSW/Victoria border, but heard of positive cases linked to the pub while on their way to the base.

Planet Fitness Gym in Casula, which has closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. Image: Getty.