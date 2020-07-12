The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday July 13.

119 fines, 273 new cases, and another death in Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews has issued a plea to all Victorians to follow the latest lockdown rules, as the state recorded 273 new cases and another death.

He said health authorities could not contain the virus on their own, with those in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire urged to limit their movement.

On Saturday, police issued 119 fines to people breaking lockdown rules, and the Australian death toll has risen to 108 with the death of a man in his 70s.

There are now 1484 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, with 57 people currently in hospital with the virus and 16 of those in intensive care.

Fourteen days ago, Victoria had 231 active coronavirus cases - now there are close to 1,500. #9News pic.twitter.com/CDuTTzzLKF — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 12, 2020

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the pandemic had not yet reached its peak and authorities were throwing "absolutely everything at it".

"It is the public health challenge of our lifetime. The biggest for 100 years since the Spanish flu," he said.

Professor Sutton said he was particularly concerned about outbreaks in hospitals and aged care facilities in recent days, which have forced hundreds of workers deemed close contacts into quarantine.

There are 11 coronavirus cases linked to Brunswick Private Hospital, eight to the Alfred Hospital, and two to Box Hill Hospital.

Eleven people have also tested positive at Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon, while 12 cases were recorded at Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee.

"The workforces know what to do but it is a risk that can't be mitigated down to zero," Professor Sutton said.

"I have been an emergency department doctor for years and they are brave and they are brilliant in responding to the challenges of positive cases that need to be managed there."

There are 237 cases linked to public housing blocks in Flemington and North Melbourne, but Professor Sutton warned the number could be much greater.

