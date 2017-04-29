TRUE CRIME: The murders described as 'the most disturbing in local history'.

WARNING: This post discusses the murder of two adults and an unborn child in detail.

Newlyweds Cristie Schoen Codd and Joseph Codd had just begun their new lives together.

The couple had recently bought a large property near Asheville, North Carolina and, according to their friends, were working towards their goal of running a farm and one day, a cafe.

They had both enjoyed previous career success – Cristie, 38, was a film-set caterer, who had also worked as an actress and stuntwoman, while husband Joseph, known to most as JT, worked behind the scenes. Cristie also appeared on US reality cooking show, Food Network Star, in 2012.

And then there was the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child – a girl, who they hoped to name Skylar.

The Codds appeared to be starting a dream life - a dream that was ruthlessly shattered when they employed a handyman in May 2015.

Exactly what happened the day the couple were killed remains unknown as the one living person who knows the truth is killer himself. His account is chilling, nonetheless.

This week, 37-year-old Robert Jason Owens pleaded guilty to murdering pregnant Cristie and JT Codd and dismembering their bodies.

The North Carolina handyman, who the Codds had employed as a contractor, claimed that he accidentally ran over Cristie and her husband while they were trying to help him get his truck out of a ditch, CBS News reports.