1. Fighting about finances.

Teri M. Nelson, a divorce attorney told us about a couple who had a major money beef. The guy put his wife on a strict budget. She adhered—until he told her that she couldn’t go out for ice cream, since they already had a carton in the freezer.

“I see this all the time. Instead of hashing out the larger issue—finances—one party holds back until something seemingly minor pushes them over the edge,” Nelson says.

The message: If you’re not happy, say so in the moment before your pent-up anger escalates and some stupid little thing sets you off.

2. Telling your friends about their shortcomings.

When one husband realised his now-ex-wife had dished to her girls about his sex issues, “it was clear he felt humiliated,” says Erik Newton, an attorney who represented the wife.

(MM confessions: The moment I knew it was over. Post continues after gallery.)

Apparently emasculating topics such as bedroom shortcomings or even a bad work review should be off-limits for both parties. They can make the persoin feel inadequate and that they can't trust you, which is tough to recover from, says Jane Greer, Ph.D., a marriage and family therapist and author of What About Me? Stop Selfishness From Ruining Your Relationship.