How Craig McLachlan's alleged behaviour affects the livelihoods of hundreds of entertainers.

Nearly a week after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled at Gold Logie-winning actor Craig McLachlan – with a joint ABC and Fairfax investigation alleging the performer harassed and bullied cast mates on the 2014 set of The Rocky Horror Show – a dark, foreboding cloud has been cast over the future of TV show The Doctor Blake Mysteries.

On Saturday, The Sydney Morning Herald reported further accusations of misconduct against McLachlan, this time on the set of the widely popular TV show.

“There is no possibility that they didn’t know he was up to inappropriate behaviour. I don’t know how blind and deaf you have to be to miss this stuff,” one crew member told Fairfax of McLachlan’s behaviour on set.

In light of the accusations, the producers of Doctor Blake, December Media, announced they would temporarily halt preparations for the new series while the allegations against McLachlan are investigated by police.

And it’s here, at this point, where those affected by McLachlan’s actions enter the hundreds.

Because in halting production – which is, of course, the responsible thing to do – there are jobs and livelihoods on the line.

According to Fairfax, the Internet Movie Database estimated more than 650 people are listed as cast or crew in previous seasons of the show. As the future of the show is uncertain, so too are the jobs of those involved.

Meanwhile, Film Victoria estimates that a typical Australian drama of this size creates up to 200 jobs and injects up to $8 million into the state economy.

Because the ugly, uncomfortable truth about sexual harassment is that it’s expensive. That the victims who come forward – though they’re the ones who experience the greatest amount of trauma – aren’t the only ones affected.

Instead, there are families and colleagues and former and current friends who are pulled into the story.

And it’s facts like these that make it all the more difficult for victims to actually come forward and speak their truth.