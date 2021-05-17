The Craig McLachlan interview was the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen on television.

This article deals with suicide and allegations of indecent assault and may be triggering for some readers.

Last night, 1.1 million Australians tuned in to watch 7NEWS Spotlight: Craig McLachlan.

At least, that was the official title of the tell-all special. Nonetheless, before each ad break, viewers were also shown the words 'Horror Show' up in lights with a sting of horror music, so the producers clearly wanted that concept... interwoven.

Some of the allegations against Craig McLachlan happened during his time starring in The Rocky Horror Show, but he says the false accusations against him were a horror show... for him. So there's a double meaning. That Seven would like to point out. Repeatedly. Image: Seven.

Over an hour and a half, Seven aired an interview with the actor and his partner, pianist and conductor Vanessa Scammel, alongside diary-style footage taken over the last few years, about the serious criminal charges that (almost) cost him his career.

At the end of last year, McLachlan was found not guilty of seven indecent assault charges and six common assault charges relating to seven alleged incidents. Among the accusations levelled against the 55-year-old were: that he put his tongue in the mouth of a co-star during an unscripted kiss and, while backstage, pressed his genitals against her during a hug; that he touched another co-star's genitals during a performance; that he twice kissed a co-star backstage; and that he tickled a co-star's inner thigh while she was performing.