Inspired by Elizabeth Gilbert and celebrity cameos: 9 things you didn't know about Coyote Ugly.

Although it's hard to believe, it's been more than 20 years since Coyote Ugly first graced our screens.

The 2000 film, which launched the careers of Piper Perabo and Adam Garcia, has become a cult classic among early 2000s films such as Bring It On and Almost Famous.

The noughties movie followed Violet Sanford, a shy, aspiring singer (played by Perabo) trying to make it in New York City while waitressing at the infamous Coyote Ugly bar.

Remember this iconic scene from Coyote Ugly? Get all the nostalgic feels below. Post continues after video.



Video via Buena Vista Pictures.

Now, two decades on, fans are still calling for a Coyote Ugly sequel.

Last year, Tyra Banks, who played Zoe in the film, hinted that Coyote Ugly could return to our screens.

"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back," Banks said in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them... Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series."

So, while we wait for an official sequel announcement, here are nine things you didn't know about the cult film.

1. The film was based on Elizabeth Gilbert's life.

In 1997, Elizabeth Gilbert wrote an article for GQ titled, The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon.

In the long-form piece, Gilbert described her experience working at the New York City Coyote Ugly table dancing bar in her early 20s.

"We were expected to be a little larger than life, or to pretend to be, or—at the very least—to want to be," Gilbert wrote.

"We were the good-time girls. We were a cross between Old West dancehall hookers and gangsters' gun molls. Crack that gum, swing that ass, drink that shot, keep that change."