"At the start of 2020, I was the thinnest I'd been in years. Then came the COVID weight."

I know that I'm a feminist. But currently I'm really conflicted.

Weight and body size is sexist and in so many ways, archaic in its societal perception. We're closing 2020 and have never before been so inundated with such a vast variety of public figures of varying body types, skin colours and diversity.

The world is changing, and we're no longer only applauding a size six supermodel on her ability to fit into teeny tiny samples. We're high-fiving her and sharing a bottle of wine along with the size 20 model walking in the same show.

Diversity is winning in all aspects. And I'm still at home fixated on my COVID weight gain.

It's many memes, it's many in-jokes, it's many a talking point. But in all seriousness, for many of us, it's a real thing.

At the start of the year, I was the thinnest I've been in probably eight years. Definitely not the fittest or healthiest mind you, but the skinniest for sure. Emotionally, I was a mess; but physically, my God, I looked good in clothes*.

*Completely subjective.

As we near the end of 2020; I, like many others, can admit to a touch of 'COVID weight gain'. Many of us say it jokingly, but it's laced with insecurity and frustration.