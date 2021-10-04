"They're begging for the vaccination." What it's like inside Australian COVID wards right now.

As entire states, cities and LGAs wait with bated breath for the vaccination rate to release them from months-long lockdowns, our hospitals are dealing with the devastation of the fast moving Delta variant.

As Victoria's daily infections surpass those in NSW, we're hearing word from within their COVID ridden ICUs as the hospitalisation rate increases.

"One of the saddest things I've seen over the last few weeks is people wanting the vaccination just before we put them on a life-support machine," Royal Melbourne Hospital ICU Nurse Unit Manager Michelle Spence told Sunday's Victorian press conference.

Watch: Michelle's plea. Post continues after video.



Video via Twitter @VicGovDH

"They're begging for the vaccination. They're very young. And once we get to that and we're about to put them on life support, it is really too late.

"If you are waiting, it is your window not to be this person," she implored. "We are absolutely begging you to go out and do the one thing you can do for yourself. The one thing you can do for your family and your loved ones, and the one thing you can do for your healthcare system, is to get vaccinated. Please do not wait. I know you're frustrated, I know you're scared, I know you're over it - we're all over it. But it's time. It's time to absolutely make a difference."

Speaking to ABC News Breakfast this morning, Nurse Spence added that not one of the 18 patients in her ICU are fully vaccinated. She says while there are definitely non-believers in the science of vaccines, there are others who just think "it won't happen to me."

But as she pointed out, one of those in her ICU is a healthy tradesman in his 30s.