'I'm torn between getting the COVID-19 vaccine to see my family, and having a second child.'

Australian Stefanie Petrides' family all lives overseas, and she hasn't seen them in years.

She's also the mother of a three-year-old, and planning to try for another child.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her and her family separated for longer than usual, and the uncertainty of travel plans and vaccination timelines - especially if Petrides did fall pregnant - she's feeling torn.

Speaking to Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky, Petrides said she was weighing up pausing her baby plans to get vaccinated in the hope of seeing family overseas sooner, or trying for a baby as soon as possible - which could mean possibly pushing back vaccination, and probably the travel that comes with it.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in November the airline would likely require international passengers to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding their flight.

"[My' family is] spread across Greece, the United Arab Emirates and London, and we all try meet in Greece every few years and that was meant to be 2020. So, it's been quite a while," Petrides explained.

"I'm really torn to be honest with you. If something were to happen to my parents... I would never forgive myself for not going back. I'm just sat here thinking 'please get me on a plane so I can go home and see everyone, I miss them so much.'

"But then again I just don't want to wait too long [to try for a second child] and not be able to conceive or have other issues."

Petrides said with baby number one, she'd had a 'career vs. baby' dilemma. Now, she faced the same, with the added dilemma of a global pandemic and travel restrictions.

"I feel like there's so much on our plate and there's no way it'll line up."

Australia's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is due to begin in February but it seems a return to 'normality' is still a long way off around the world.