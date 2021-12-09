The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 10.

COVID-19 jabs for under-12s get final nod.

Children as young as five will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, as polling shows one in two parents intend to take the opportunity.

The final approval of Pfizer vaccines for under-12s clears the way for the rollout to start from January 10, which a decision is pending on whether to give Moderna shots to younger children.

Polling by the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne shows about half of parents surveyed intend to get their children aged between five and 11 vaccinated.

COVID vaccine to be rolled out to children aged five to 11 from early January https://t.co/pOuLCC9Q2O — ABC News (@abcnews) December 9, 2021

One-quarter of 1259 parents surveyed in July were against it while almost one-third were unsure.

Side effects, convenience and accessibility were key factors influencing parents' willingness to vaccinate their children.

Pfizer vaccines to be given to children contain one-third of the standard dose following final approval from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

Cap on childcare subsidy to be removed.

Childcare costs are set to become more affordable for families, with a limit on fee relief set to be removed.

The federal government will from Friday remove the childcare subsidy cap of $10,655.

The removal of the annual cap will be applied retrospectively for the 2021/22 financial year.

Families who reached the cap before the changes come into effect will have out-of-pocket costs for the financial year reimbursed.

Women's Economic Security Minister Jane Hume said the change would allow for parents from more than 18,000 families to return to work or pick up more hours.