Why Melbourne's COVID outbreak might solve Australia's vaccination problem.

Another survey by the Australian National University found that eight in 10 Australians were worried about possible side effects of the vaccine, with just over 50 per cent of those who said they wouldn't take it citing, "recent news about the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting."

As Sydney GP Brad McKay told Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky, blood clots are his most asked question.

"Usually when I am talking to people over the age of 50, and saying your chance of having a blot clot is one in a million, but we are also getting better at responding to it in knowing what drugs to give people...most people are pretty understanding of that and can assess those risks compared to getting COVID where they've got a much higher risk of dying or being in ICU. So most people are quite happy to go ahead when that's explained to them," he said.

There are also still a lot of conspiracy theories doing the rounds on social media, all of which have been debunked (listen to Brad do just that in the above Quicky).

But for the other group of hesitant Australians - the ones driven by complacency. This most recent outbreak appears to be serving as a wake-up call if the uptick in vaccination numbers are anything to go by.

As RACGP President Dr Karen Price told Sky News last week, "I think there’s also some degree of maybe complacency about the fact that we’ve done so well and I guess people have to think about how long do we think we can stay isolated from the rest of the world?

"This virus is not going away it’s with us and we have to get vaccinated and we cannot stay isolated from the rest of the world that’s not a long-term solution – we have to get vaccinated."

But our slow vaccination rates are not just a threat to our global isolation, COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our health. 26 Melburnians in the latest cluster can attest to that, with one of those people in the ICU on a ventilator.

As Australian Medical Association Vice President, Dr Chris Moy, told the ABC, without vaccination as protection, our population are quite literally "sitting ducks."

We've had pretty smooth sailing over the past few months, with no major coronavirus scares. We were getting pretty used to living somewhat normally. But that reality was never going to last long term. All the medical experts have told us the virus will just keep finding its way back in.

It remains as dangerous, as infectious and as threatening to our way of life, freedom and normalcy.

The silver lining of Melbourne's current lockdown hell, is a reminder to us all that this will just keep happening and the best thing we can do, is get vaccinated when we're eligible.