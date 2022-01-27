Lainie got vaccinated against COVID. When her employer found out, she was fired.

Meet Lainie Chait. She got the sack for being vaccinated.

Not the response you’d expect from an employer in a pandemic where public health messaging has persistently encouraged people to vaccinate.

Or from an organisation that vehemently claim to be pro-choice and not anti-vax.

Lainie worked in the wellness industry as a client consultant for The Church Of Ubuntu. Not a conventional business, but a religion, which is able to use its rights as a religion to hire or fire a person whose beliefs are at odds with their creed.

According to their official spokesperson, Paul Robert Burton, who is a volunteer and a pastor for the Church of Ubuntu, the organisation operates with a "spiritual component and a wellness clinic as the business function. We provide plant-based medicine, diet education and nutritional advice".

Mr Burton added that many who sought the services of their wellness clinic were unhappy with their pharmaceutical treatments.

They do however provide products and services for the wider vaccinated community.

Something Ms Chait finds bewildering.

"That is my main gripe with them. The hypocrisy of firing staff for making a health choice but still taking money off vaccinated people and wanting to help them. That's the part that doesn’t align with the dismissal. It's absolutely inconsistent," she tells Mamamia.

Late last year after hearing of one of their employees or ‘members’ received a COVID injection, The Church of Ubuntu held a special meeting to decide how this aligned with their philosophy. They decided it didn’t.

It was decided that anyone who received a COVID vaccination was no longer able to be a Member of the Church of Ubuntu.

For Lainie that meant the job she’d had for the last year was kaput. Lainie claims she wasn’t aware that she was a member of the Church.

She thought she was a contractor for the business.

"I was working for the Wellness Clinic – not the Church. It’s separate from the church. The Church is just an umbrella so they can do God’s service and sell plant medicine," she says.

Mr Burton responded by refuting Ms Chait’s claim. "I thought she was aware. Everyone was aware."

Ms Chait also claimed she had never been shown the constitution of The Church of Ubuntu or been informed as to what the conditions were around their views on vaccination.