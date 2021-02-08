The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday February 9.

Vic testing blitz over new hotel virus case.

Victoria has embarked on a testing blitz of Melbourne's northwest after a second hotel quarantine worker contracted COVID-19 in less than a week.

More than 100 people, including 12 Australian Defence Force members and nine police officers, have been identified as close contacts of a woman they worked with at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

They have been tested and are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their last contact.

Another 17 people, up from 15 earlier on Monday, have been deemed social and household close contacts and will follow the same routine.

The authorised officer, aged in her early 50s, had previously tested negative after shifts on Wednesday and Thursday before having two days off.

She tested positive after her shift on Sunday, and has since been working with contact tracers who have identified three potential exposure sites in the city's northwest.

Testing capacity has been ramped near the exposure sites which include a bottle shop, cake shop and clothing store.

Murder charge over fatal Townsville crash.

A man has been charged with murder over a crash that killed a young woman riding her motorbike near Townsville.

Jennifer Board, 22, died at Thuringowa on Friday night after she was hit by a Holden Statesman, which had allegedly been following a stolen Hyundai sedan during a suspected vigilante pursuit.

A 25-year-old Bushland Beach man was allegedly driving the Holden and he was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, police said.