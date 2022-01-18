A tingling tongue, sore back, and intense period pain: 15 women on their COVID experiences.





And yes, when we see bits of ourselves in each other's stories, we do feel less alone.

So, we’re sharing some of your words, your symptoms (the ones we hear about, and the “weird” ones too) to remind you, that we hear you, we see you, and we look forward to being on the other side of this with you.

This is what we’re going through.

Lily

“I had some symptoms, but didn't realise they were actual symptoms until later – a very sore back, neck and muscles. It felt like I had worked out, but I hadn’t. I was also super tired, and whenever I stood up, I got a lightheaded rush.

"My first period post-COVID was also very painful – terrible aches and cramps. And I still feel a bit lightheaded sometimes, even now, three to four weeks later.”

Merryn

“In my first few days of COVID, I literally couldn’t sleep and I had restless legs and arms. My partner (who was also positive) couldn’t sleep a wink either.

"I also felt joint aches – particularly bad in my knees and hips – aching, throbbing legs, had the sweats, bouts of nausea, cough, and sore throat. After a week, I started to feel better for two to three days, but then yesterday, I felt like my heart was beating out of my chest, and I struggled to breathe when doing basic tasks, or even just sitting up instead of laying down. I went to hospital, and thank God, all of the major things were ruled out. It was just 'lingering COVID'.

"While I generally feel okay in the morning, by 11.30am, I want to go back to bed. I start shaking, my heart beats fast and I am short of breath, but I am okay when I sleep or rest. I have never had a cold or virus do that to me. It’s so unpredictable. I have literally felt alone with it as I’m the first of my close circle to get it.”

Katie

“I had a scratchy cough for the first four days and then on the fifth day, I had all the symptoms at once: headaches, fever, hot/cold sweats, fatigue, nausea, no appetite. I felt super rotten. On day six, these symptoms halved in impact, and the following day, I tested negative.