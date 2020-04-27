What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Monday April 27.

National death toll at 83, as one million download COVIDSafe.

The national coronavirus death toll reached 83 on Sunday, with three new deaths reported in NSW, Tasmania and Victoria, but the rate of new infections continues to drop.

There were just 16 new COVID-19 cases across the nation on Sunday, bringing the total to 6711 cases.

“What we have seen is a sustained and consolidated and now extended flattening of the curve,” Greg Hunt told reporters in Canberra yesterday, as he unveiled the government’s contact tracing app.

Called COVIDSafe, the voluntary app will play a key part in easing restrictions, along with increased testing. As of 10:30pm, at least one million people had downloaded the app.

As at 10:30 PM 1 million Australians have now downloaded and registered for the #CovidSafeapp – please join us and help protect ourselves, our families, each other but above all else our nurses and doctors — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) April 26, 2020

We need 40 percent of the country to have it on their phone for it to be worthwhile, which is over nine million people.

Queensland and Western Australia will begin easing some restrictions from this week, while category two and some category three elective surgeries will recommence from today.

It includes IVF, dental work, screening programs, all child surgeries, joint replacements, eye procedures, endoscopies and colonoscopies.

Victoria has confirmed they will be remaining locked up until the federal government’s May 11 date.

The state’s chief health officer said while the low case numbers were encouraging, he had no intention of altering Victoria’s stay-at-home measures.

Seven repatriation flights touched down in Melbourne last night, carrying 178 passengers from Buenos Aires, 65 from Doha, 18 from Auckland, and 11 from Hong Kong.