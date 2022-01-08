After an ease in restrictions over the Christmas and New Year period, measures are being reintroduced as COVID case numbers increase across the country.

To keep you up-to-date on everything that's happening, here's the COVID news you need to know this weekend.

But first, here are the COVID numbers for Saturday, January 8:

New South Wales: 45,098 new cases, nine deaths, 145 in ICU, 1795 in hospital.

Victoria: 51,356 new cases, nine deaths, 106 in ICU, 644 in hospital.

Queensland: 11,174 new cases, two deaths, 17 in ICU, 349 in hospital.

ACT: 1,305 new cases, no deaths, five in ICU, 24 in hospital.

South Australia: 4,274 new cases, five deaths, 16 in ICU, 164 in hospital.

Northern Territory: 594 new cases, no deaths, one in ICU, 17 in hospital.

Western Australia: (TBC. Cases not released at the time of publication.)

Tasmania: 2,223 new cases, no deaths, 10 in hospital.

Here's the latest COVID news across Australia:

New restrictions for New South Wales, starting today.

On Friday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced new restrictions for New South Wales as case numbers continue to increase.

From Saturday, January 8, until Thursday, January 27, singing and dancing will be prohibited in hospitality venues, entertainment facilities and major recreation facilities, excluding weddings, performances or in classes. This includes pubs, clubs, nightclubs, bars and restaurants.

Upcoming major events will be risk assessed, but organisers should assume they can proceed unless contacted by NSW Health. Elective surgery for non-urgent surgeries will also be suspended until mid-February.

There are new rules in relation to testing too. If you receive a positive rapid antigen test, you will be required to register it through Service NSW. This online system will be available from mid-next week.

Other measures were introduced late last month including mandatory face masks indoors, a two square metre density limit for hospitality venues, and mandatory QR code check-ins, which will remain in place until January 27.

Why Victoria's case numbers are so high.

After weeks of New South Wales sitting at the top of the leaderboard for daily COVID cases, Victoria has surpassed the state on Saturday, reporting 51,356 new cases. Despite the leap, Victoria Health Minister Martin Foley says those numbers are "exactly what we wanted".