No longer positive, not quite recovered: What to know about the grey area after COVID-19.

Whether you've had COVID-19 or not, you'll know that it's not a one-size-fits-all kind of deal. Symptoms associated with the condition are wide-ranging - and everyone's experience is different.

And as we creep into the third year of the pandemic (*puts on brave face*), experts are learning more about the virus and the longer-term effects it may have.

Y'see, a lot of people aren't just suddenly 'better' post-COVID. It's not as straightforward as that.

Research shows that some people will experience prolonged effects of the condition - residual symptoms that can last for weeks, even months.

We're talking about everything from difficulty breathing to fatigue and even cognitive symptoms.

People describe these symptoms as being more than just a cold, but not so bad that you need to go to the hospital.

Enter, what we like to call, 'medium COVID'.

With more and more of us now at risk of becoming infected, we asked a medical expert to tell us everything we need to know about post-COVID recovery and when you should be concerned.

What should you expect with post-COVID-19 recovery?

As we mentioned before, recovery rates are different for everyone. "No two people are the same, so no two will have the same symptoms," explains GP Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials.

"In most people, especially if vaccinated, symptoms will be 'mild'. 'Mild' may mean few to no symptoms but it may also mean “not hospital admission unwell” and none of us knows which of those categories we’ll fall into until we get it."

When dealing with post-COVID recovery, Dr Joshi said you can expect any of the below symptoms:

Fevers

Cough

Runny nose

Aches and pains (muscles and joints)

Headaches. (With Omicron, people describe a 'crushing' headache)

Low back pain (a prominent feature with Omicron's last wave is people saying they “can’t get comfortable”)

Chest tightness/ pain, shortness of breath especially on exertion e.g. going to the bathroom and back

Loss of taste and smell and associated lack of appetite.

Sound familiar?