Let's be clear, our government could pay for rapid antigen tests. They are choosing not to.

Let's put something into perspective. In 2013, the Australian government spent $80 million on a referendum to decide whether gay people should be allowed to marry the person they love.

I share that example because it's ludicrous. But how about a more recent example? In 2021, our government spent $10 billion subsidising the coal industry.

We also committed to spending more than $100 billion on nuclear-powered submarines that will be ready for use in the late 2030s.

We have spent millions keeping a single family — the Tamil 'Biloela' family — in immigration detention.

And yet our government can't find the funds to make rapid antigen tests (RATs) — which our country is in desperate need of right now in the midst of year three of a global pandemic — free to all.

Trying to find RATs on the shelves right now is like finding a needle in a haystack. Then there's the price. Image: Gemma Bath. That's despite the fact they are now playing a government-mandated role in our current strategy for sick and isolating Australians.

And despite the fact that price gouging of said RATs is forcing Australians to fork out as much as $45 for a single test, if you can even find one on a shelf.

Following a meeting of national cabinet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced rapid antigen tests will be made free for all concession card holders. That equates to 6.6 million of our 25 million strong population; those with commonwealth seniors cards, healthcare cards, low-income cards, pension cards, and DVA gold and white cards.