'I'm living through the latest wave of COVID-19 in NSW. Where has our compassion gone?'

It's the middle of 2021 and Greater Sydney is in lockdown.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person in Australia who hasn’t in some way been impacted by the lockdowns that have rolled out since the middle of March last year.

It sucks for introverts because you might suddenly find yourself at home surrounded by people you can no longer get a break from.

It sucks for extroverts because you have nowhere to go.

It sucks for people locked in and out of Australia. There are babies being born that family cannot meet. Loved ones dying that we can't say goodbye to.

There are major life milestones like weddings, birthdays, graduations, formals, holidays and so much more that we're missing out on with our family and friends. Plans are constantly changing at the last minute, and everyone is living with the knowledge that something they plan today may simply not happen.

COVID-19 has turned our once carefree way of life on its head. People made decisions to live expat lives at a time when we couldn’t imagine the world closing the way it has today. People made decisions based on the fact that they could hop on the next flight home if there was an emergency, or if they were just homesick and wanted to see family and friends.

But despite the difficulty we're all facing - every single one of us - the compassion feels... gone?

Our politicians haven't helped. Every time there's an outbreak, the blame game starts again. Which government is to blame? Or is it the public?

There are mixed messages between federal and state leaders. Get the vaccine, don’t get the vaccine. We wish we could give you the vaccine, but we can’t and that isn’t our fault, you need to look over there to find the person to blame for that.

None of this helps with the fear, heartache, anxiety, and uncertainty in the community. People have watched their livelihoods crumble in front of their eyes. At first there was some financial support, but now it feels as though everyone is very much on their own. Each lockdown brings greater financial stress, and less support.

Others have had to make heart-breaking decisions about quitting their hard-earned jobs and leaving much-loved lives to move home to wherever home is, so that they can be closer to family. Other people are making heart-breaking decisions to stay put not knowing when (if ever) they will be able to hug their loved ones again.