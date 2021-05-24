The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday May 25.

"Ready ourselves." Hopes genomics can link Vic COVID outbreak.

Victorian health authorities hope genomic sequencing will establish the source of four new COVID-19 cases among a family in Melbourne's north.

The family cluster - involving a man in his 30s, a man in 70s, a woman in 70s and a pre-school aged child from three households in the Whittlesea area - emerged on Monday.

Health Minister Martin Foley said there was no indication the infections were linked to exposure sites visited by a Victorian man who contracted coronavirus in South Australian hotel quarantine.

The health department last week admitted it had listed the wrong supermarket as an exposure site during the outbreak earlier this month.

With the first Whittlesea man's infectious period potentially starting on May 18, Mr Foley noted the COVID-infected returned traveller had already re-entered hotel quarantine well before then.

"We do not rule out the prospect that there is a link," he said.

"The dates do not line up immediately so we cannot rule out if there is a missing link out there."

"The viral load was high and with close contacts becoming positive, he is likely to be quite infectious," said Victorian Chief Medical Officer Professor Brett Sutton.

"There (was) not a huge number of close contacts but we have to go through the interview process to identify anyone else.

"We have to ready ourselves for any other positives and when there are close contacts who do become positive, that raises the possibility that even a casual contact could become positive as well."

Genomic sequencing results may establish if there is a link between the pair, and are expected back as early as Tuesday. The latest outbreak snapped Victoria's 86-day streak without a locally acquired case.