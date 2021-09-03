"My cousin was facing a very sad birthday in lockdown. Then I mentioned it on a podcast."

We talk a lot about the toll of lockdowns on children. On parents. On teachers. On those who must work from home and those who cannot work at all.

And rightfully so.

It is impossible to determine who suffers the most in lockdown, a futile competition that ends with everyone yelling at each other. With Victoria in the midst of their sixth lockdown, and parts of New South Wales entering their 10th week, our compassion, it seems, is wearing thin.

At least that's what I thought before this week.

Before I mentioned, in passing, my cousin Simon.

If Simon were to enter the futile competition that is Who Is Having The Hardest Time During Lockdown? I reckon he'd have a real shot at a medal.

Simon lives in South-West Sydney, which is currently under some of the tightest lockdown restrictions in New South Wales. Although fully vaccinated, Simon has pre-existing health conditions that mean he would be at risk if he caught the virus. As a result, he can't really leave his house much. He also lives with an intellectual disability.

I'm frustrated by lockdown, but at least I understand it. And I accept it.