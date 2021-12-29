'An imagined conversation with my grandchildren about the pandemic of the 2020s.'

Now, children.

Put down your phones switch off the microchips in your wrists and disable the tiny screens in your eyeballs. Elon, please step out of that alternate reality and back into the living room.

Grandma has a story. And no, it doesn’t make sense.

It’s about the Great Pandemic of the 2020s, and how your very brave, very clever grandma got through it.

A long, long time ago, your grandmother was incredibly beautiful. That's not directly relevant to this story but it's important you picture grandma as the most beautiful lady that ever lived. Remember the historical Meghan Markle calendar I bought you for Christmas? Like that, but hotter.

Anyway, while grandma was stopping traffic with her beauty, a bat was having a bad day.

Well, initially the scientists thought it was a pangolin, and we all had to pretend a) we'd ever heard of a pangolin before and b) we knew what one looked like. But no, it would seem it was a bat gone rogue and honestly, have you seen their beady little eyes, we should've seen it coming. That's why grandma's always yelling at you all not to stare at the bats because you honestly never know what they're up to.

Stop dancing. It's offputting.

Suddenly we start hearing news of a virus in China. People were getting sick and it was spreading very quickly, and you know what we did?

Not much, tbh.

Because it felt kinda far away and people in Australia especially were busy because our country was literally on fire. But that's a story for another day.