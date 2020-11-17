The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 18.

Mr Hunt said there were 100 Australian Defence Force troops on the ground in South Australia, with authorities meeting to map out how much extra support was needed.

They will be deployed immediately after decisions are made.

Mr Hunt said states had been advised by the national panel of medical experts to increase screening for arrivals from Adelaide.

But Queensland, the Northern Territory, Tasmania and WA have slammed the gates shut on South Australia.

NSW and Victoria - which has now gone 18 days without new coronavirus infections or deaths - have increased screening for Adelaide arrivals.

Victorian sexual assault survivors finally free to tell their own stories.

From today, Victorian survivors of sexual assault will once again have ownership of their own stories. They will be able to speak up for themselves and others or to speak out against their offender.

For the last eight months, these men and women have been prevented from telling their stories through the press or social media using their real names courtesy of a controversial law introduced by Victorian Government.

In February 2020, in their effort to bolster the law, the Victorian Government made it an offence for survivors of sexual assault to publish their own identities (by telling their story via social media, for example) without first obtaining a court order.

But following a concerted, coordinated campaign called #LetUsSpeak, that's all due to change.

From Wednesday, the changes will not only be scrapped, but Victorian sexual assault survivors will have more agency than before.

