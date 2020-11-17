The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 18.

Troops prepare for Adelaide virus battle.
Federal authorities are keeping a close eye on Adelaide's coronavirus cluster, with more troops preparing to travel to South Australia.
The coronavirus cluster in the city's north has grown to 20, with investigations continuing into 14 suspected cases.
There have been 11,000 tests conducted in the state over the past two days.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has praised South Australians for getting tested, encouraging people without symptoms to also be checked for coronavirus.
SA Health has linked more than a dozen schools, supermarkets, cafes and hotels to its growing outbreak, with a number of new hotspot locations announced last night.
⚠️COVID-19 Health Alert 17 Nov 2020 (11.59pm)⚠️— SA Health (@SAHealth) November 17, 2020
Anyone who visited or got takeaway (incl. delivery) from the Woodville Pizza Bar on 6 – 16 Nov must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days & seek testing. This includes people who live with you.
More info: https://t.co/DgtxIqU3s6 pic.twitter.com/QveoAXjHlJ