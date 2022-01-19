'My COVID-positive dad was sent home from ICU too soon. They needed his bed.'

After five days on a ventilator in the ICU of a major regional Victorian hospital, Natalie’s dad, Ron, was sent home last week.

“We were told that because he didn't require a ventilator anymore, they needed to free up the beds,” she tells Mamamia.

But while Ron – a “very young” 70-something – had improved, he remained seriously ill with Coronavirus, and now, a resulting heart condition too. He still struggled to breathe and could barely talk.

With no patient transport organised to take him home, his wife Bev – also in her 70s and suffering from COVID – was summoned to wait outside the hospital to collect her husband.

Alone, Ron shuffled out of the hospital and on to the street with his bag, with no assistance.

“I just don't understand how somebody can get discharged from ICU to go straight home without any support, without anyone, without patient transport. My brain can't comprehend it.”

Ron still required an oxygen tank, and it was meant to be delivered to their home on the afternoon he was discharged – but it didn’t.

The oxygen didn’t arrive until the next day.

“Mum stayed awake that night, checking in on dad to make sure he was still breathing,” Natalie shares, choking back tears.

Ron was sent home with medication, but without any information. Bev called the hospital for answers, and it was then she learned of her husband’s new heart condition.

With no resources for after care or support shared with the family, Natalie, based in another city, took it upon herself to seek it out – “even just someone to help with the medication, to help my dad groom himself, to just take the pressure off mum while she is sick too”.

She called six different providers, until one levelled with her.

“She basically said that until my parents test negative, no one would agree to come in.”

And so, Natalie’s parents have been left without care.

“If my parents don’t answer the phone when I call, you can imagine where my mind goes…”

This is the reality for many; those who’ve slipped between the cracks; the collateral damage of an overworked and understaffed, crumbling health system.

“This isn’t about the people working in the system – the doctors and nurses. They are doing all they can. It’s about the system itself,” Natalie insists.