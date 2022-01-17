The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday January 18.

Changes to disaster payments come into effect today.

There is cautious optimism the current Omicron outbreak will not get much worse as health authorities predict the case peak is not far off, but concerns remain over financial help for impacted Australians.

Changes to the pandemic leave disaster payment are due to come into effect on Tuesday, a move that could cost Australians hundreds of dollars in support, according to the Australian Council of Social Service.

CEO Cassandra Goldie said it was "dreadful penny pinching" from the federal government, reducing weekly payments from $750 to $450 for people doing 19 hours or less of work per week, and removing it entirely for those doing under eight.

Arbitrary & dangerous changes made by the Fed Gov to paid pandemic leave this week will force thousands to work while sick.



The consequences for workers' health & incomes will be dire.@CntrFutureWork senior economist @ak_pennington in @TheNewDailyAu https://t.co/7qBoWRGED1 — Australia Institute (@TheAusInstitute) January 15, 2022

"Not only do people need to deal with the stress of contracting the virus and worry of transmitting it to their loved ones, but many will also now receive less or no income support because of this," she said.

"Rather than cutting the payment at the height of the pandemic, we urge the government to expand it."

Dr Goldie says one-in-four people on income support are working paid jobs but would not qualify for the payment if they caught COVID.

Minister for Emergency Management Bridget McKenzie said the changes would ensure the payment remained targeted and available for those who need it most.

Cases have began to plateau in some parts of the country and the South Australian premier says the state has likely reached its peak, providing residents continued COVID-safe behaviour.