The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday May 12.

Victorian COVID-19 case could trigger restrictions.
Victorian health officials haven't ruled out beefing up COVID-19 restrictions if there is evidence a Melbourne man infected others in the community.
The man, aged in his 30s, flew into Adelaide from India via the Maldives and Singapore on April 19 before Australia's flight ban began.
After completing quarantine at the Playford Hotel, he returned to his home in suburban Melbourne's Wollert early last week and developed symptoms on Saturday before testing positive on Tuesday.
Melbourne is back on COVID-19 alert after a man tested positive to the virus after being released from hotel quarantine in Adelaide.— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 11, 2021
A major investigation is underway in SA to determine whether any leaks have occurred in the Adelaide CBD. #9Today pic.twitter.com/0Ozru3iIZa
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton suspects the man picked up the virus in the hotel, not India or on his international flights.
All three of the man's household contacts have returned negative test results, with Prof Sutton describing it as an "early encouraging sign".
Contact tracers have identified four "tier one" exposure sites linked to the man, including an Altona North office where he worked and an Indian restaurant and bar in central Melbourne.
Please keep checking the exposure sites page at https://t.co/SQ5trZH2NI.— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 11, 2021
Details of exposure sites can change and new sites can be added as investigations continue.
To see where to get a coronavirus test, visit https://t.co/WZI0U7Tsqu
[4/4]