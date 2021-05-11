The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday May 12.

Anyone who visited the sites at specific times must get tested and isolate for 14 days from exposure.

Two Friday night train services to and from Craigieburn and Southern Cross are among five "tier two" exposure sites.

Victoria's COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar told ABC Melbourne radio that evidence of community spread within Melbourne would prompt officials to consider "the next set of appropriate measures".

"If we are finding positive cases in the workplace or exposure sites that would obviously be a significant cause for concern."

He said a number of patrons at the Curry Vault Indian restaurant in Melbourne's CBD on Friday night did not check in.

"Based on information provided, we think there are likely to be more people in that restaurant than are on the QR code system at the moment. But we don't know who they are," he said.

"That's why it's so important that we all maintain the basic behaviours.

"Wear a mask in public transport and in taxis and when you can't isolate, use the QR system wherever you go."

South Australia's genomic sequencing report could shed light on the source of the man's infection but is expected to take 48 hours to complete.

